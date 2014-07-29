India's ITC Q1 net profit up 16 percent, sales jump

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker ITC Ltd on Tuesday said first-quarter net profit grew 16 percent, lagging forecasts although sales beat market expectations.

India’s fourth-biggest company by market value said net profit rose to 21.9 billion rupees ($364.36 million) for the quarter ended June 30, up from 18.9 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose 25 percent to 91.6 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 22.2 billion rupees on net sales of 85.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates. ($1 = 60.1050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Stephen Coates)