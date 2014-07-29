FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ITC Q1 net profit up 16 percent, sales jump
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

India's ITC Q1 net profit up 16 percent, sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - India’s largest cigarette maker ITC Ltd on Tuesday said first-quarter net profit grew 16 percent, lagging forecasts although sales beat market expectations.

India’s fourth-biggest company by market value said net profit rose to 21.9 billion rupees ($364.36 million) for the quarter ended June 30, up from 18.9 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Net sales rose 25 percent to 91.6 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 22.2 billion rupees on net sales of 85.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates. ($1 = 60.1050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.