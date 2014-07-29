FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India's ITC Q1 sales jump on demand for smaller smokes, consumer goods
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-India's ITC Q1 sales jump on demand for smaller smokes, consumer goods

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 sales up 25 pct to 91 bln rupees

* Forecasts had called for 85.1 bln rupees - Starmine (Adds details)

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, reported a better-than-expected 25 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for smaller and cheaper cigarettes grew and its consumer goods business put in a stronger performance.

India’s fourth-biggest company by market value said net sales rose to 91.6 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), up by a quarter from the year-earlier period and beating a consensus forecast of 85.1 billion rupees from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Net profit fell marginally short of expectations, rising 16 percent to 21.9 billion rupees ($364 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with an estimate of 22.2 billion rupees.

ITC sells four out of every five cigarettes sold in India and is nearly 25 percent-owned by British American Tobacco .

ITC’s consumer goods business, which includes packaged foods and personal care products, grew 11 percent.

Sharp hikes in excise duties of 11-72 percent announced for the Indian federal budget 2014/15 in June are likely to hurt sales volumes by an estimated 3.5 to 4 percent in the current fiscal year, analysts have said.

$1 = 60.1050 Indian Rupees Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.