3 months ago
CORRECTED-India's ITC Q4 profit rises 12 pct, but misses estimates
#Corrections News
May 26, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-India's ITC Q4 profit rises 12 pct, but misses estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage rise in paragraph 1 to 12 pct, from 1 pct; also corrects pct rise in fourth paragraph to 5 pct, from 8 pct)

May 26 (Reuters) - Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 12 percent growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.

Profit rose to 26.69 billion rupees ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 23.81 billion rupees a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday. bit.ly/2rnMf4i

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 27.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

ITC, India's biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 5 percent to 89.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

