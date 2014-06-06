FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IT Competence Group reports FY revenue of 21.6 million EUR
June 6, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IT Competence Group reports FY revenue of 21.6 million EUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - IT Competence Group SE : * Says FY revenue of 21.6 million EUR (year ago: 16.7 million EUR) * Says FY 2013 EBITDA of EUR 1.25 million (previous year: EUR 0.33 million) * Says FY 2013 net income reached EUR 0.64 million (previous year net loss of

EUR 0.08 million) * Sees FY 2014 revenue between EUR 23 million and EUR 25 million * Says FY 2013 EBIT of EUR 0.97 million compared to 0.05 million euros in the

previous year * Sees FY 2014 EBITDA at group level in the amount of approximately EUR 1.0

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

