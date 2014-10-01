FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exhibitions organiser ITE sees 9.8 pct fall in full-year revenue
October 1, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Exhibitions organiser ITE sees 9.8 pct fall in full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1(Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be 9.8 percent lower as a strong pound continued to hurt the group in the fourth quarter.

The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and conferences each year, said it had booked revenue of about 60 million pounds ($97.18 million) as on Sept. 26, for financial year 2015.

The company reported a 7 percent like-for-like revenue fall in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. It said it expected full-year revenue at about 174 million pounds, and a headline pretax profit ahead of current consensus.

1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair

