Exhibitions organiser ITE sees 9.8 pct fall in full-year revenue

Oct 1(Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be 9.8 percent lower as a strong pound continued to hurt the group in the fourth quarter.

The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and conferences each year, said it had booked revenue of about 60 million pounds ($97.18 million) as on Sept. 26, for financial year 2015.

The company reported a 7 percent like-for-like revenue fall in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. It said it expected full-year revenue at about 174 million pounds, and a headline pretax profit ahead of current consensus.