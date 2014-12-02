FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia sanctions, weak rouble to hurt ITE Group in 2015
#Corrections News
December 2, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia sanctions, weak rouble to hurt ITE Group in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, corrects to say booked revenue was about 17 percent lower, not 15 percent)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organiser, said its booked revenue for next year was lower than a year earlier and that sanctions imposed on Russia and the weakening of the rouble would hurt it next year.

ITE, which earns about 70 percent of its revenue in roubles and euros, said that, as of Nov. 27, it had booked revenue of 81 million pounds ($127 million) for 2015. This was about 17 percent lower than the same time a year earlier on a like-for-like basis.

The company reported a 5.46 percent fall in pretax profit for the year ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.6362 pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

