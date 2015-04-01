ITE Group warns on H1 revenue due to weak trading in Ukraine, Russia

April 1 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organiser, said it expected its first-half revenue to be about 21 percent lower than a year earlier due to weaker trading conditions in Ukraine and Russia.

The company, which has been hurt by tensions between Russia and Ukraine as well as a weaker rouble, said it expected revenue to be about 56 million pounds in the six months to March 31, lower than the 71 million pounds it posted a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)