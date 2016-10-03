FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ITE says Q4 bookings hurt by Turkey coup attempt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 3, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

ITE says Q4 bookings hurt by Turkey coup attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said on Monday that the attempted coup in Turkey in July had "significantly affected" international travel to the country, hurting the company's bookings on Turkish events.

ITE reported an 8 percent fall in like-for-like revenue in its fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, despite recording benefits from the post-Brexit weakness of the pound.

Revenue for the period remained flat at 23 million pounds ($29.63 million).

ITE maintained its full-year 2016 revenue forecasts at 133 million pounds and added that it expected to see material benefits from the improvement in relations between the Russian Federation and Turkey from 2018. ($1 = 0.7762 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.