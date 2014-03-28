FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exhibitions organizer ITE to take a 2 mln STG hit due to Ukraine crisis
March 28, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Exhibitions organizer ITE to take a 2 mln STG hit due to Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said it expects full-year profits to be hit by 2 million pounds ($3.32 million) as sales in Ukraine were affected by the recent crisis in the region.

ITE Group said it expected exhibitions in Ukraine to currently run as scheduled. The company, however, continued to monitor political uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and Russia, and the potential effect on sales in those countries.

ITE estimated revenue to be up 4 percent at 72 million pounds ($119.61 million) for the six months ended Mar. 31. ($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

