ITE Group says like-for-like Russia volumes sales trending down 20 pct
January 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organiser, said full-year like-for-like volumes sales in its biggest market Russia were running 20 percent less than this time last year, hurt by the fall in oil prices and a weak rouble.

ITE, which earns about 70 percent of its revenue in roubles and euros, said it had contracted 85 million pounds ($128 million) of revenue for the year ending September, using an exchange rate of 95 roubles to a pound.

“Trading conditions in Russia have deteriorated over the past two months ... This has affected both international and domestic exhibitors,” the company said. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

