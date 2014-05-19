FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Exhibitions organiser ITE's profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said first-half headline pretax profit rose 64 percent, driven by income from its recently acquired Chinese exhibition Sinostar and changes in the biennial pattern and timing of events.

The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and conferences each year, said headline pretax profit rose to 18.2 million pounds ($30.6 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 11.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to 71.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

