#Industrials
May 11, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Exhibitions organiser ITE's headline pretax profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said first-half headline pretax profit fell 3.9 percent, due to difficult trading conditions in Ukraine and Russia, a weaker rouble and the biennial pattern of events.

The company, which organises over 240 exhibitions and conferences annually, said headline pretax profit fell to 17.5 million pounds ($26.9 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 18.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21.2 percent to 56.1 million pounds.

As at May 7, ITE had booked revenue of 122 million pounds for 2015, down from 159 million pounds at the same time last year.

$1 = 0.6483 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
