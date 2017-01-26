FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITE Group says FY like-for-like revenue bookings up 2 pct
January 26, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 7 months ago

ITE Group says FY like-for-like revenue bookings up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said on Thursday revenue booked for the full-year 2017 rose about 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The company, which organises exhibitions and conferences, said group revenue booked for full-year as of Jan. 20, was at 99 million pounds ($125.0 million), representing about 72 percent of market expectations for the full year.

ITE also reported revenue of 35 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016, up from 34.8 million pounds, a year earlier. Like-for-like revenue was down 4 percent due to weakness in its Central Asia market and lower oil prices during the period. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

