UPDATE 1-ITE's profit rises 44 pct on higher volume sales

May 21 (Reuters) - Exhibition and conference organiser ITE Group Plc reported a higher first-half profit as volume sales jumped 30 percent, and it raised its interim dividend.

The British company, which organises around 200 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 14 countries, said its booked revenue for the year, including sales from newly acquired businesses, rose 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and stood at 156.2 million pounds ($246.9 million) as at May 18.

For the six months ended March 31, ITE’s adjusted pretax profit increased to 13.1 million pounds from 9.1 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue jumped 29 percent to 68.6 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 9 percent.

ITE, which gets half its revenue from Moscow, said volume sales increased to 367,900 square meters, with those in Russia nearly doubling. On a like-for-like basis, volume sales rose 12 percent.

Shares of ITE, which raised its interim dividend by 11 percent to 2.1 pence, were up 4 percent at 212.9 pence at 0706 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.