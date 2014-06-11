FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITE Group acquires 50 pct shares in PT Debindo Unggul Buana Makmur
June 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ITE Group acquires 50 pct shares in PT Debindo Unggul Buana Makmur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Ite Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Announces it has entered into a binding contract to acquire 50% of shares in pt debindo unggul buana makmur (“DUBM”) from a group of three private individuals

* Acquisition is subject to approval of indonesian investment coordinating board (“BKPM”). This is anticipated to be received within two months.

* Consideration will be financed out of group’s existing balance sheet and acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in first full year of ownership.

* Sellers, who are original founders of business, will retain remaining 50% of shares and will continue to manage business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

