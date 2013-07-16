ITE Group revenue rises 25 percent

July 16 (Reuters) - Corporate event manager ITE Group Plc said revenue in the third quarter rose 25 percent, helped by contributions from the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition and revenue from Metaltech, which the company acquired earlier in the year.

ITE, which gets almost half its revenue from Russia, said it experienced good trading conditions in its principal markets and remains confident in the full-year outcome.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 95 million pounds ($143.49 million) from 76 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said it booked sales worth 184 million pounds for this financial year.