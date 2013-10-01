FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITE estimates 11 pct rise in full-year revenue
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 1, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

ITE estimates 11 pct rise in full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Corporate events planner ITE Group Plc estimated an 11 percent rise in full-year revenue after a strong third quarter boosted second-half performance.

The company, which organises about 200 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 14 countries, said it had booked revenue of 75 million pounds ($121.46 million) for 2014.

ITE had reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter revenue in July, helped by contributions from the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition and revenue from the acquisition of an event organiser in Malaysia.

The company reported a 4 percent like-for-like revenue growth in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. It estimates revenue in the full year to be about 191 million pounds.

“We’ve tweaked this year’s forecast profit up slightly. Whilst the Russian macro outlook looks less helpful, there is still GDP growth with upside if Europe picks up,” Investec analyst Steve Liechti said in a note.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company were trading up marginally at 274 pence at 0721 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.