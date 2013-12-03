FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITE full-year profit rises on third-quarter boost
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 3, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

ITE full-year profit rises on third-quarter boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc reported a 12 percent rise in full-year profit as contribution from acquisitions and a jump in third-quarter revenue boosted the second half.

Headline profit before tax, in the year ended Sept. 30, rose to 59.4 million pounds ($97.21 million) from 53 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to 192 million pounds.

For the full-year 2014, ITE said it booked revenue of 106 million pounds as of Nov. 30, representing about 55 percent of market expectations.

ITE had reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter revenue in July, helped by contributions from the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition and revenue from the acquisition of an event organiser in Malaysia.

Shares in the company closed at 294.7 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.