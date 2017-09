Oct 20 (Reuters) - Itera ASA

* Says Lovisenberg Hospital chooses Itera as strategic IT partner

* Says agreement will have a duration of 3 years

* Says Lovisenberg Hospital previously held a number of IT partners and has now gone through a process to consolidate all services and deliveries to fewer suppliers

* Says Itera will complement hospital's own IT department