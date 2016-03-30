FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Andrew Larkin rejoins ITG as managing director

March 30, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Andrew Larkin rejoins ITG as managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc , a broker and financial technology provider, said Andrew Larkin would rejoin the firm on April 11 as managing director in charge of its POSIT alert client coverage.

Larkin joins from Bloomberg where he was the team leader for the tradebook product group. Prior to this, he had spent two decades with ITG, establishing its first office in Europe.

Larkin will report to ITG’s managing director and head of electronic brokerage Jamie Selway. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)


