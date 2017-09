Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.

Troise is expected to take over his new role in January.

From 2010 until October, Troise was a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co, most recently as head of JP Morgan Execution Services, a global multi-asset electronic execution group within the investment bank.

He has also worked at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)