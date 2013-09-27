FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ithaca Energy CEO McKendrick to leave
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 8:03 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ithaca Energy CEO McKendrick to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy Inc said Chief Executive Iain McKendrick was stepping down due to personal reasons, sending its shares down as much as nine percent.

Ithaca said McKendrick will be replaced by Les Thomas, a former executive at energy services company John Wood Group .

Thomas, who also headed Marathon Oil Corp’s European upstream business, will take charge on Oct. 1.

McKendrick, who oversaw Ithaca’s acquisition of Valiant Petroleum for 203 million pounds ($324.87 million) earlier this year, has been at the helm since December 2008.

“He’s been a particularly good dealmaker, there have been a number of deals that he has carried out to rationalise the portfolio... and of course most recently the Valiant acquisition,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp said.

Ithaca shares were down about 2 percent at 149 pence at 0742 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 18 percent in the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.