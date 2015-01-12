FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-North Sea oil producer Ithaca cuts 2015 investments by 60 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-North Sea oil producer Ithaca cuts 2015 investments by 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy has cut its 2015 investment budget by 60 percent from last year year because of weak oil prices, it said on Monday.

The London and Toronto-listed company said its 2015 net capital expenditure would be about $150 million, two thirds of which is related to its Greater Stella Area project, which is expected to produce its first oil before the end of this year.

“The (capex) programme is forecast to be fully funded on an annual basis by operating cashflows generated from the company’s currently producing asset portfolio, based on current Brent oil prices and reflecting the benefit of the oil price hedges,” Ithaca said.

Oil producers across the world have cut investment programmes for this year after the sharp decline in oil prices on the back of a supply glut. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.