Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
LONDON Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.
"Our first reaction is it's a lowball offer," Mark Niznik, co-manager of the Artemis UK Smaller Companies Fund, told Reuters. The fund holds about 5 percent of Ithaca.
He said the offer failed to capture the potential of Ithaca's Greater Stellar field which is set to come on stream in the coming weeks.
Shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said earlier on Monday it would reject the deal. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)