FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ithaca agrees to sell Norwegian business to Hungary's MOL
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 6:58 AM / 2 years ago

Ithaca agrees to sell Norwegian business to Hungary's MOL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas company Ithaca Energy has agreed to sell its Norwegian business to Hungary’s MOL for $60 million, the companies said on Friday, marking the Hungarian company’s entry into Norway’s oil market.

Ithaca’s Norwegian business includes 14 licences in the Norwegian North Sea, three of which are operated by the unit, and it has committed to drilling three exploration wells in 2015-16.

If these exploration drills turn out to be successful, Ithaca is entitled to additional bonus payments of up to $30 million under the deal, depending on discovery size, the companies said.

Ithaca, which had acquired the Norwegian business as part of its purchase of Valiant Petroleum in 2003, will use the proceeds from the sale to pay off debt, it said.

“The sale provides Ithaca with the right opportunity to now monetise the value of this non-core part of the company,” said Chief Executive Les Thomas.

MOL has been actively expanding its North Sea portfolio, most recently with the purchase of 6 licences from Premier Oil for $130 million, and the Ithaca transaction will offer it an entry into the Norwegian market.

“MOL’s target is to further extend its portfolio in Norway and add additional assets and licences to IPN (Ithaca Petroleum Norge),” MOL said.

The transaction, which will be backdated to Jan. 1, 2015, is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.