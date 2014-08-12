Ithaca Energy reports loss for first half

Aug 12 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy Inc reported a pretax loss for the first-half as costs soared.

Ithaca reported a pretax loss of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax profit of $73 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 6 percent to $199.6 million.

Operating costs jumped 40 percent $93.2 million.

The company maintained its full-year production guidance of 13,500 to 15,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)