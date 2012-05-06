FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait national oil firm pulls Ithaca Energy bid - paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait national oil firm pulls Ithaca Energy bid - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, May 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s national oil company has walked away from takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy , a Kuwaiti daily reported on Sunday.

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration, the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC), was not immediately for comment on the report in al-Seyassah newspaper which cited high-level unnamed sources in KPC.

“Kuwait closed the door to negotiation completely,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

London’s Sunday Times reported in March that the Kuwaiti group was in advanced takeover talks with the company, which is also listed in London.

Ithaca said in March that it had received unsolicited interest from several unnamed parties in a deal estimated to be worth C$868 million ($880 million).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.