CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ithaca Energy first-half profit after tax falls
August 12, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ithaca Energy first-half profit after tax falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say profit after tax, not pretax profit)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc

* H1-2014 profit after tax of $17.0 million (h1-2013: $57.3 million)

* Average pro-forma production in q2-2014 was approximately 14,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Average pro-forma production in h1-2014 was approximately 12,800 boepd including approximately 2,300 boepd from summit assets.

* Total 2014 pro-forma production guidance remains unchanged in range of 13,500 to 15,500 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
