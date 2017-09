Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc : * Chief executive officer iain mckendrick is ceasing active employment

for personal reasons * Mckendrick will be leaving the company during October 2013 and will be

replaced by Mr Les Thomas * Ithaca energy inc - will be replaced by Mr Les Thomas, formerly an

executive director of john wood group plc * Thomas will take up the position of CEO and executive board director on 1