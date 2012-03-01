FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ithaca Energy receives takeover approaches
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ithaca Energy receives takeover approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc said on Thursday it had received unsolicited takeover interest from a number of parties.

The company’s board would hold discussions with the interested parties to weigh opportunities to maximize shareholder value, Ithaca said in a statement.

It added that the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there was no certainty of an offer being made.

In January, Ithaca Energy confirmed that it had received a confidential offer to acquire all of its outstanding shares from an unnamed buyer, without disclosing any financial details.

