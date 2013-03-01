FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ithaca Energy to buy Valiant Petroleum for 203 mln stg
March 1, 2013 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Ithaca Energy to buy Valiant Petroleum for 203 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused Ithaca Energy Inc said it would acquire Valiant Petroleum Plc for 203 million pounds ($308.15 million) in cash and shares.

Valiant shareholders will get 307 pence in cash and 1.33 Ithaca share for each Valiant share.

The offer represents a premium of 37 percent to Valiant’s Thursday close on the London Stock Exchange.

British oil and gas company Valiant Petroleum, which has had a dismal exploration performance in 2012, said in September it was considering selling itself.

