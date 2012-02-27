FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan regulator investigates broker in pension scandal-sources
February 27, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 6 years ago

Japan regulator investigates broker in pension scandal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog is investigating a small Tokyo-based broker, ITM Securities Co, over its possible role in a scandal involving the suspected disappearance of more than $2 billion in corporate pension funds, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Japanese regulators on Friday shut Tokyo-based AIJ Investment Advisors Co on suspicion it may have hidden losses in the roughly 210 billion yen in corporate pension funds it managed on behalf of clients.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) is now investigating the role of ITM, which is located in the same central Tokyo office building as AIJ and is suspected of facilitating the scheme. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

