Itochu Q1 net profit slumps on weaker performance from energy assets

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp on Tuesday reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hit by lower earnings from its energy assets amid a prolonged commodity slump and a lack of one-off gains that boosted income a year earlier.

April-June net profit slid to 73 billion yen from 121 billion yen a year earlier, the company said.

The firm, which became Japan's top trading house by net profit last financial year, was targeted last week by short-seller Glaucus Research Group with a report criticising its accounting practices.

Its shares have lost roughly 7 percent since the report.

Glaucus has accused Itochu of classifying some of its investments in a way that inflates profits.

Itochu has countered that it follows proper accounting procedures and has been audited. Some analysts have also come to the firm's defence, saying that while Itochu has raised eyebrows by using accounting methods open to interpretation, it had stayed within the rules.

Itochu stuck to its full-year forecast of a record 350 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in net profit , which will mark a 46 percent jump from a year earlier and beats an average estimate of 343 billion yen from 10 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.