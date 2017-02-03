FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Itochu CFO says to exit from cocoa venture with Transmar
February 3, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 7 months ago

Itochu CFO says to exit from cocoa venture with Transmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp booked a loss on its investment in cocoa trader and processor Transmar Group in the October to December quarter and will exit from the venture, a senior executive said on Friday.

"We will exit from the cocoa venture with Transmar although we will continue the cocoa business through other units," Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told Reuters after an earnings news conference.

He did not give specific amount of the loss.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

