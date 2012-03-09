FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Century Tokyo Leasing to buy stake in Jetstar Japan-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Century Tokyo Leasing to buy stake in Jetstar Japan-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Century Tokyo to buy 16.7 pct interest in Jetstar

* Century Tokyo will be third biggest shareholder in Jetstar

March 9 (Reuters) - Century Tokyo Leasing Corp , a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp, will buy a 16.7 percent stake in budget airline start-up Jetstar Japan, to expand its aircraft leasing operations, the Nikkei reported.

The company will buy the stake from top shareholder Mitsubishi Corp, which has a 33.4 percent stake in Jetstar Japan, the daily said.

The remaining shares are equally split between Japan Airlines Co and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd , the Nikkei said.

Jetstar Japan plans to boost its asset utilization efficiency by lowering aircraft leasing costs and leasing offices and airport facilities, the daily reported.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.