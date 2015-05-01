FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Itochu aims to boost net profit by a third in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp aims to boost its annual net profit by a third over the next three years, with the increase driven by growth in non-resource businesses such as food and machinery, the president of the Japanese trading house said on Friday.

Itochu is targeting a net profit of 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2018, versus 300.6 billion yen in the year just ended, Masahiro Okafuji told reporters. ($1 = 119.7200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

