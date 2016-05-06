Japan's Itochu says willing to buy natural resource assets

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is willing to buy natural resource assets, taking advantage of a plunge in commodity prices, its president said on Friday.

“We are standing by to make purchases of resource assets,” Itochu President and Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Okafuji told news conference.

“We are determined to buy assets with China’s CITIC if prices are low,” he said, without mentioning the size of possible investments or targets.

Itochu has been focusing on iron ore and coal, but the company may invest in other metals or energy assets, he said.

But Okafuji also said he did not expect a sharp recovery in resource prices for the next decade.

“We need to be selective,” he said.

Itochu invested in CITIC, part of China’s oldest and biggest conglomerate, last year. The investment was Itochu’s biggest ever. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)