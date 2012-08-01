FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Itron 2nd-quarter profit beats on strong margins, shares up
August 1, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Itron 2nd-quarter profit beats on strong margins, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Itron Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher margins, sending the power meter maker’s shares up more than 6 percent in after-market trade.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Itron fell to $31.6 million, or 79 cents per share, from $34.4 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $579.1 million.

Gross margin for the quarter rose to 34.0 percent from 31.3 percent a year ago, helped by lower warranty costs, the company said.

Analysts expected earnings of 97 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $560 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose to $40.70 in trading after the bell. They closed at $38.28 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

