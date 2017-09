Jan 22 (Reuters) - ITS Group SA :

* FY revenue 186.1 million euros ($212.4 million) versus 115.2 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue 56.2 million euros versus 48.6 million euros last year

* Adjusts target for FY current operating income to be close to 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)