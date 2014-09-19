U.S. SEC weighs filing charges against struggling ITT Education

Sept 19 (Reuters) - For-profit college operator ITT Educational Services Inc disclosed on Friday that it may face civil charges by the U.S. securities regulator following investigations related to two private education loan programs for its students.

ITT’s shares fell as much as 20 percent premarket after the company said it received a “Wells Notice” from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC investigation before a civil enforcement action is filed, and gives a recipient one last chance to convince regulators not to file a lawsuit.

The company said it would defend itself against charges by the SEC but added that any legal action or settlement could hurt its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

ITT’s finances have also come under regulatory scrutiny following its failure to file results for 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued ITT in February, accusing it of exploiting students and pushing them into high-cost private loans that left them with huge debts.

Shares of the company were trading down 19.8 percent at $6.13 before the bell. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock has lost 77 percent of its value so far this year. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)