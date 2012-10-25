FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITT Educational posts lower profit, trims top end of outlook
October 25, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

ITT Educational posts lower profit, trims top end of outlook

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ITT Educational Services Inc’s quarterly profit fell as student sign-ups continued to decline and the for-profit college lowered the top end of its 2012 earnings forecast.

The company, which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, expects full-year adjusted earnings of $8 to $8.10 per share. ITT had earlier forecast earnings of up to $9 per share.

Net income fell to $42.9 million, or $1.83 per share, in the third quarter, from $67.3 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined 13 percent to $314.7 million.

Student enrollments fell 16 percent.

