FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITT Educational posts loss as student sign-ups slip
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

ITT Educational posts loss as student sign-ups slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider ITT Educational Services Inc reported a quarterly loss as it signed up fewer students and costs jumped 30 percent, sending its shares down 9 percent before the bell.

The company, which runs the ITT technical institutes and Daniel Webster College, said new enrollments fell 11 percent in the fourth quarter.

Total costs during the fourth quarter jumped 30 percent to $316.8 million.

Stricter admission policies and low job-placement rates have led to steadily falling enrollments, forcing for-profit colleges to ramp up their spend on marketing and freeze tuition fees.

The net loss for the quarter was $9.5 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with net profit of $76.0 million, or $2.87 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $300.8 million.

The company’s shares were trading at $13 in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 75 percent in the last year and is trading at levels last seen in 2002.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.