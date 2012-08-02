FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITT Exelis posts higher 2nd quarter profit on lower expenses
August 2, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

ITT Exelis posts higher 2nd quarter profit on lower expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Defense contractor ITT Exelis, which was spun off last year from ITT Corp, reported a higher second quarter profit on Thursday as operating expenses declined.

Net income was $86 million, or 46 cents a diluted share, for the quarter, Exelis said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That compared with a profit of $79 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

ITT Exelis, which is known for its night vision goggles and jammers that prevent roadside bombs, said quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to $1.38 billion. Information and technical services revenue fell 6 percent, and revenue for the intelligence electronics segment fell 9 percent.

Research and development costs decreased about 41 percent in the quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses fell 6.5 percent.

