Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ittifak Holding :

* Said on Wednesday raises its unit Seha Insaat capital to 35.8 million lira ($15.33 million) from 26.5 million lira

* Capital raise is funded from 9.3 million lira real estate of another unit Selet Entegre contributed as capital in-kind

