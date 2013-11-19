FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ITV's autumn line-up to drive uptick in ad revenue
November 19, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-ITV's autumn line-up to drive uptick in ad revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nine-month advertising revenue up 1 pct, beating flat forecast

* Revenues up 6 pct to 1.66 bln stg, boosted by production arm

* Shares dip 0.3 pct

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said that a strong line-up of autumn shows would help to achieve a 2 percent rise in advertising revenues across its channels this year.

The company, whose reality show ‘I‘m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ opened its new season with ratings of nearly 13 million viewers on Sunday, said that advertising revenue rose 1 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30, beating July’s forecast of flat revenue in the period.

Advertising income rose 8 percent in October and was forecast to be up 4 percent in November and 1 percent in December, ITV said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Adam Crozier has been widening the broadcaster’s revenue base to lessen its reliance on the advertising market by investing in its production arm, along with its online and pay and interactive TV operations.

The group said the additional income sources boosted total external revenues for the period, which rose 6 percent to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), just ahead of Citi analysts’ forecasts.

Shares in ITV, which have climbed by 77 percent since the start of the year, were trading 0.3 percent lower at 186 pence at 0858 GMT.

Analysts at Citi said that the near-term picture at ITV is robust, underpinned by improving prospects for the British economy, but there is no significant upward pressure on forecasts, with the consensus estimate for full-year advertising revenue already at 1.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
