ITV to return 200 mln stg to shareholders -report

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Media company ITV will unveil plans to return as much as 200 million pounds to shareholders through a special dividend when it reports full-year results on Wednesday, Sky News reported on Sunday.

ITV’s board will meet early this week to approve the proposed dividend, Sky News said on its website.

The size of the special dividend was not yet decided although it was likely to be well over 100 million pounds and probably close to double that sum, Sky News reported, citing insiders at the company.

ITV, home to period drama “Downton Abbey,” declined to comment.