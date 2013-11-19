FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITV sees year ad revenue up 2 percent
November 19, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

ITV sees year ad revenue up 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected advertising revenues across its channels to rise 2 percent for the year, reflecting a strong programme schedule in the final quarter.

The company said advertising revenue across its channels rose 1 percent in the nine months to end September, beating its prediction of flat revenues made in July. Ad revenue rose 8 percent in October and was forecast to be up 4 percent in November and up 1 percent in December.

Total external revenues for the period rose 6 percent to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), driven by strong growth in Online, Pay & Interactive and in ITV Studios, it said on Tuesday.

