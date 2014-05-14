ITV sees second-quarter advertising boost from World Cup

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said its second-quarter net advertising revenue (NAR) would rise 12-13 percent, outperforming the market, helped by a stronger schedule including the start of the soccer World Cup in June.

The company, home to Coronation Street and Britain’s Got Talent, said NAR rose 19 percent in April, an improvement on 2 percent in the first quarter.

It said NAR was forecast to be up 7 percent in May and 12-15 percent in June, and initial indications were for ITV Family NAR to be positive in July.

“While ITV Family share of viewing has been lower than expected so far this year we have confidence in our strong schedule to come, including the Football World Cup in June,” it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)