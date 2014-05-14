FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ITV sees second-quarter advertising boost from World Cup
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

ITV sees second-quarter advertising boost from World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said its second-quarter net advertising revenue (NAR) would rise 12-13 percent, outperforming the market, helped by a stronger schedule including the start of the soccer World Cup in June.

The company, home to Coronation Street and Britain’s Got Talent, said NAR rose 19 percent in April, an improvement on 2 percent in the first quarter.

It said NAR was forecast to be up 7 percent in May and 12-15 percent in June, and initial indications were for ITV Family NAR to be positive in July.

“While ITV Family share of viewing has been lower than expected so far this year we have confidence in our strong schedule to come, including the Football World Cup in June,” it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.