UPDATE 1-ITV renews affiliate deals with STV, UTV

March 5 (Reuters) - STV Group Plc and UTV Media Plc said they renewed network affiliate deals that would allow them to continue to carry ITV Plc’s Channel 3 network in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Under the STV deal, a settlement balance of 10.8 million pounds ($17.12 million) payable to ITV would be made from programme stock and cash, the Glasgow, Scotland-based company said.

The UTV deal, which runs till 2014, will also give the Northern Ireland broadcaster access to all ITV 1 programming for use on its UTV Player and allow for the distribution of UTV HD on the Sky and freesat platforms in Northern Ireland.

Both deals are subject to regulatory approval.