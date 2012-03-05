FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ITV renews affiliate deals with STV, UTV
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-ITV renews affiliate deals with STV, UTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - STV Group Plc and UTV Media Plc said they renewed network affiliate deals that would allow them to continue to carry ITV Plc’s Channel 3 network in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Under the STV deal, a settlement balance of 10.8 million pounds ($17.12 million) payable to ITV would be made from programme stock and cash, the Glasgow, Scotland-based company said.

The UTV deal, which runs till 2014, will also give the Northern Ireland broadcaster access to all ITV 1 programming for use on its UTV Player and allow for the distribution of UTV HD on the Sky and freesat platforms in Northern Ireland.

Both deals are subject to regulatory approval.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.