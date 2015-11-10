FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's ITV trading in line, says 2016 looks encouraging
November 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's ITV trading in line, says 2016 looks encouraging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s ITV said the initial outlook for 2016 was encouraging after the broadcaster’s net advertising revenue grew broadly in line with consensus in the third quarter, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

ITV said advertising revenue from its family of channels was up 6 percent in the nine months to the end of September, and said the key measurement would be up by at least 5 percent in the full year, outperforming the overall market.

“As we expected, share of viewing has improved in the second half driven by strong performances in daytime, the soaps and the Rugby World Cup, and continuing this trend remains a key focus for the business,” said Chief Executive Adam Crozier. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

